Pfizer vaccine announcement right after US election is 'highly suspicious'

Sky News host Andrew Bolt says the timing of Pfizer's announcement it has developed a COVID-19 vaccine with a 90 per cent success rate six days after the US election, rather than before - as Donald Trump had hoped - is "highly suspicious". "This virus nightmare could be over next year. Although there's also some political skulduggery, here, I suspect. Something very fishy," he said. "The big drug company Pfizer announced overnight that it has developed and tested a COVID-19 vaccine that seems 90 per cent effective in stopping the virus. The tests aren't complete yet. These are preliminary results. But 90 per cent effective; that is huge. "Flu vaccines are usually just 60 per cent effective, at best; often less. And the head of Pfizer says this vaccine could start being rolled out this year." Mr Bolt said a vaccine, along with better contact tracing, gave Australia a hope life domestically could get back to normal by the end of the next year. Mr Bolt spoke to the Director of Infectious Diseases at Mater Health Services and Professor at the University of Queensland's School of Medicine, Associate Professor Paul Griffin.