Francis - who in September had no time for Hero Cardinal Zen - took time out on Friday to receive former German President Christian Wulff.After the meeting, Wulff, a formal "Catholic", said that he had came to "promote the [German] Synodal Way."Wulff presented Francis with a facsimile of the painting "The Refugee" by Felix Nussbaum. "Refugee" is a code word which aims at presenting illegal immigration which is wanted by the oligarchs in a better light.As a divorced man, who at a Protestant ceremony in a "Catholic" church promised himself to another woman, Wulff is an ideal ambassador for the suicidal path.