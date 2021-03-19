The Vatican Appoints the First Woman to a Role on the Synod of Bishops | EWTN News Nightly For the first time ever, the Vatican has recently appointed a woman to a role on the Synod of Bishops. … More





For the first time ever, the Vatican has recently appointed a woman to a role on the Synod of Bishops. Sister Nathalie Becquart is one of two under-secretaries of the synod, which is a meeting of bishops composed to speak about a particular doctrine in the Church. They will work with Cardinal Mario Grech to prepare the Vatican's forthcoming synod on synodality, scheduled for October 2022. Sr. Nathalie joins to tell us about her new role and whether she was surprised when the Vatican offered her the position. Sr. Nathalie shares whether she thinks her appointment is a sign that women are being given a larger role in the Vatican. She also discusses how the preparation is going for the synod of bishops taking place next year.