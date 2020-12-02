Bl. Charles de Foucauld: “One of the things we absolutely owe our Lord is never to be afraid. Let us have this faith which banishes all fear. We have beside us, facing us, in us, our Jesus, our God … More

Bl. Charles de Foucauld: “One of the things we absolutely owe our Lord is never to be afraid. Let us have this faith which banishes all fear. We have beside us, facing us, in us, our Jesus, our God who loves us infinitely, is all-powerful, knows what is best for us, tells us to seek the kingdom and that the rest will be given to us.”