Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-26 - Join Fr. Mitch Pacwa as he discusses another way to find God’s presence in the world, which is to realize that God created everything as … More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-26 -



Join Fr. Mitch Pacwa as he discusses another way to find God’s presence in the world, which is to realize that God created everything as good. Nothing, not even Satan, was created as evil.