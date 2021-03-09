Myanmar lay leader seeks Holy See’s intervention to defuse crisis | SW NEWS | 208 A prominent lay Catholic leader of Myanmar has urged the Holy See to intervene to defuse the crisis in the nation. … More

A prominent lay Catholic leader of Myanmar has urged the Holy See to intervene to defuse the crisis in the nation. His appeal comes in the wake of the killing of a 19-year-old woman by the Myanmar military during the ongoing demonstrations against the junta. The Catholic Bishops of the United States have expressed their concern over the Federal Government's COVID relief package. In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, March 5th, Los Angeles Archbishop and President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops ( or USCCB) José Gomez, as well as the chairmen of seven USCCB committees, voiced their anxieties regarding the American Rescue Plan. On Wednesday the 3rd of March, the Turkish Government released a document aimed at justifying the atrocities committed against Armenian Christians in the conflict that took place near Nagorno-Karabakh the previous year. Titled "Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh after 44 Days: The Token of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Brotherhood," the document clearly states Turkey's role in the Forty-Four Day War in the disputed region. Signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, it starts with the Turkish version of the historical analysis of the conflict, in a bid to justify actions taken during the fighting. The mortal remains of Servant of God Father Emil Kapaun, a US Army chaplain and prisoner-of-war, have been recovered. On March the 4th, the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Father Kapaun’s mortal remains have been identified. He was one among the unidentified Korean War soldiers buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. After his historic 3-day apostolic visit to Iraq, Pope Francis returned to Rome on the morning ofn March the 8th. He was seen off at the airport by President Barham Salih and his wife. During his visit, the pontiff met the Iraqi hierarchy, religious, seminarians and catechists at Baghdad’s “Our Lady of Salvation” Cathedral. Finally, Australia’s island state of Tasmania is set to legalize voluntary assisted dying and euthanasia. After a series of debates last week, the lower house passed the bill on Thursday, 4th March, with 16 votes in favor and six against it. The ‘End of Life Choices Bill’ will come into effect after it is passed by the upper house. Similar laws already exist in the states of Victoria and Western Australia.