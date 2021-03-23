EWTN News Nightly | Monday, March 22, 2021 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The White House announced Monday it has dispatched several top officials to Mexico and Guatemala to get what many call “the … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The White House announced Monday it has dispatched several top officials to Mexico and Guatemala to get what many call "the crisis" at the Southwest border under control. Many children are stuck in government buildings with nowhere to go. Dozens of House Democrats are backing a resolution to expel Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress. However, the congresswoman claims that this latest attempt to get her expelled from Congress is a form of spiritual warfare, and she says she can beat it with the help of her faith. A report says the United States and several allies are set to announce sanctions on China over what US officials are calling a genocide of Uyghur Muslims in the country. President of the Religious Freedom Institute, Dr. Tom Farr, joins us to share his thoughts on the sanctions against the Chinese officials. In Rome, Pope Francis met with the Pontifical Filipino College today to mark 60 years of its foundation. Rector at the Pontifical Filipino College in Rome, Father Gregory Gaston, joins to explain what struck him the most about the Holy Father's message today. And finally this evening, lawmakers in Arkansas passed a measure known as the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act to protect medical conscience and religious freedom in health care. Among those who testified in a hearing in favor of the measure was Executive Director of the Christ Medicus Foundation, Louis Brown. He joins to tell us what the measure says and why he testified about its importance.