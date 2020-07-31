Clicks29
11 UK Crop Circles July 2020 Compilation
11 UK crop circle from the month of July 2020 ------------------------------------------ Music by AShamaluevMusic (patreon) www.youtube.com/…/featured Music by Whitesand (Patreon) www.youtube.…More
11 UK crop circle from the month of July 2020 ------------------------------------------ Music by AShamaluevMusic (patreon) www.youtube.com/…/featured Music by Whitesand (Patreon) www.youtube.com/channel/UCe96... #cropcircle #cropcircles ------------------------------------- Visit www.cropcircleconnector.com for more info and pictures. My FB page www.facebook.com/stonehengedr... www.facebook.com/cropcirclesf... Feel free to subscribe and if you would like Email notification then hit the bell icon. Dji Mavic 2 Pro Dji Phantom 4 Pro