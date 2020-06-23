Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
31
The Marxist vandalism of Fray Junípero Serra, a Catholic saint, has spread
Tesa
1
39 minutes ago
Mallorca, Spain
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
AlexBKaiser
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
34 minutes ago
We adore you, Holy Trinity
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up