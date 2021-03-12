March 13 The First Reading breski1 Book of Hosea 6,1-6. Come, let us return to the LORD, it is he who has rent, but he will heal us; he has struck us, but he will bind our wounds. He will revive us … More

March 13 The First Reading breski1



Book of Hosea 6,1-6.

Come, let us return to the LORD, it is he who has rent, but he will heal us; he has struck us, but he will bind our wounds.

He will revive us after two days; on the third day he will raise us up, to live in his presence.

Let us know, let us strive to know the LORD; as certain as the dawn is his coming, and his judgment shines forth like the light of day! He will come to us like the rain, like spring rain that waters the earth."

What can I do with you, Ephraim? What can I do with you, Judah? Your piety is like a morning cloud, like the dew that early passes away.

For this reason I smote them through the prophets, I slew them by the words of my mouth;

For it is love that I desire, not sacrifice, and knowledge of God rather than holocausts.



Psalms 51(50),3-4.18-19.20-21ab.

Have mercy on me, O God, in your goodness;

in the greatness of your compassion wipe out my offense.

Thoroughly wash me from my guilt

and of my sin cleanse me.



For you are not pleased with sacrifices;

should I offer a burnt offering, you would not accept it.

My sacrifice, O God, is a contrite spirit;

a heart contrite and humbled, O God, you will not spurn.



Be bountiful, O LORD, to Zion in your kindness

by rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem;

Then shall you be pleased with due sacrifices,

burnt offerings and holocausts.