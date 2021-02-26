Clicks5
♰ Sorrowful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary.
Say the Holy Rosary. Blessed be that monotony of Hail Mary's which purifies the monotony of your sins!
- St Josemaria Escriva
Sorrowful Mysteries: Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays during Lent.
The Rosary playlist: youtube.com/…Ts5t3raaq-CY1XHG3-FB7Q2KJ_0ZQL
