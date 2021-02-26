♰ Sorrowful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary. Say the Holy Rosary. Blessed be that monotony of Hail Mary's which purifies the monotony of your sins! - St Josemaria Escriva Sorrowful Mysteries: Tuesdays, … More





