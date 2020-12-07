 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Inmaculada Tv
Donation for Gloria Tv 2020. Let us all help this sanctuary of God to continue its magnificent spiritual work. May God Our Lord and Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception bless and protect you.
Campaña de Navidad: Información financiera
