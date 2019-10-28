St Jude Thaddeus

Most holy Apostle, Saint Jude Thaddeus, friend of Jesus, I place myself in your care at this difficult time. Help me know that I need not face my troubles alone. Please join me in my need, asking … More

Most holy Apostle, Saint Jude Thaddeus, friend of Jesus, I place myself in your care at this difficult time. Help me know that I need not face my troubles alone. Please join me in my need, asking God to send me: consolation in my sorrow, courage in my fear, and healing in the midst of my suffering. Ask our loving Lord to fill me with the grace to accept whatever may lie ahead for me and my loved ones, and to strengthen my faith in God's healing powers. Thank you, Saint Jude Thaddeus, for the promise of hope you hold out to all who believe, and inspire me to give this gift of hope to others as it has been given to me. Amen. Today, 28 October, is the feast of SS Simon and Jude. This is the statue of St Jude being carried in procession by Dominican friars during the St Jude Pilgrimage hosted by the St Jude Shrine in St Dominic’s church, San Francisco.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr