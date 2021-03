‘We started very simply on our knees ... praying to the Lord and asking the Lord, what did He want with this place?’ Fr Alexander tells the story of arriving at St Patrick’s Church eighteen years … More

‘We started very simply on our knees ... praying to the Lord and asking the Lord, what did He want with this place?’ Fr Alexander tells the story of arriving at St Patrick’s Church eighteen years ago and how St Patrick’s has grown into what it is today.