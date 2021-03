TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW: MARCH 24: DENISE MCALLISTER, “CULTURE OF DEATH, FEMINISM & CONSERVATIVE MEDIA CON-MEN”

FIRST TIME GUEST AUTHOR/JOURNALIST DENISE MCALLISTER JOINS THE PROGRAM TO DETAIL HER DEALINGS WITH THE CONSERVATIVE CON-MEN IN THE MAIN STREAM MEDIA SUCH AS BEN SHAPIRO. WE TALK FEMINISM & THE CULTURE OF DEATH.ALSO ON THE SHOW TODAY:CONSTITUTIONAL ATTORNEY JOHN WHITEHEAD DISCUSSES THE LATEST POLICE STATE NEWSCANADIAN CATHOLIC JILL COLTON TALKS ABOUT THE CONCERNS FOR PREGNANT WOMEN TAKING THE COVID VACCINESSTILL TO COME LEO ZAGAMI LATER TODAY!