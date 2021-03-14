Lenten pilgrimage to the Church of the Flagellation, Holy Land.

Clicks992
ChristianMediacenter on Mar 14, 2016
ChristianMediacenter on Mar 14, 2016 During the Lenten pilgrimage, another significant moment: the Franciscan community, religious and local Christians celebrated the Eucharist in the Monastery of the Flagellation. The original structure was built by Duke Maximilian Joseph in Bavaria in 1839 over the remains of a medieval crusader shrine. During the Ottoman period this early shrine and its surrounding buildings were reportedly used as stables, and later as private houses. The whole complex was eventually given to the Franciscans by Ibrahim Pasha of Egypt in the 19th century. The current church was completed between 1927 and 1929 and was a complete reconstruction of the original shrine. The interior of the church consists of a single aisle. Some noteworthy points of interest include the church's three stained glass windows, each depicting a different aspect of the church's Biblical history, and the church's mosaic-clad golden dome. The first window depicts Pontius Pilate washing his hands, (Matthew 27:24) the second the Flagellation, (Mark 15:15) (John 19:1) and the third the victory of Barabbas. (Matthew 27:26) (Mark 15:15) (Luke 23:24-25) The mosaic of the dome is designed as a crown of thorns. The architect of the churches reconstruction was Antonio Barluzzi. The church is currently held in trust by the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land.
