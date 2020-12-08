Clicks29
Macula Originalis Non Est in Te
"You are all beautiful, O Mary; in you there is no trace of original sin." Ceiling fresco of the Immaculate Conception from the church of Santa Maria dell'Orto in Trastevere, Rome.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
