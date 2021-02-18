World Over - 2021-02-18 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo GEORGE WEIGEL, theologian & biographer of John Paul II discusses new rules in China for the appointment of bishops and managment of clergy, … More

GEORGE WEIGEL, theologian & biographer of John Paul II discusses new rules in China for the appointment of bishops and managment of clergy, and his brand new book, Not Forgotten: Elegies For, and Reminiscences Of, a Diverse Cast of Characters, Most of Them Admirable. BILL DONOHUE, president of The Catholic League with his take on President Biden's relaunched White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. MARK KRIKORIAN, director of The Center for Immigration Studies talks about the President's proposed new legislation on immigration reform. MARY HASSON, attorney and fellow at The Ethics & Public Policy Center on how the focus on gender ideology is affecting our children and society.