Litany of Loreto: Insertions with a Snag

Francis wishes to make additions to The Litany of Loreto, Cardinal Sarah writes in a June 20 letter to the bishops.The three additions are “Mater misericordiæ” (Mother of Mercy), “Mater spei” (Mother of Hope), and “Solacium migrantium” (Consolation of [illegal] Immigrants).The intention behind these insertions is too obvious, i.e. to instil Francis propaganda into popular piety. However, the Litany of Loreto is hardly used by the Vatican II church, and those who use the litany are likely to ignore these changes.