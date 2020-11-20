SSP Mass 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time November 15, 2020 Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time November 15, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; … More

SSP Mass 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time November 15, 2020



Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time November 15, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Brother Marco Bulgarelli, SSP, lector; Frank and Elaine Barney, musicians.