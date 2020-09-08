Icon of Our Lady's Birth

"Your birth, O Virgin Mother of God, proclaims joy to the whole world, for from you arose the glorious Sun of Justice, Christ our God; he freed us from the age-old curse and filled us with holiness; … More

"Your birth, O Virgin Mother of God, proclaims joy to the whole world, for from you arose the glorious Sun of Justice, Christ our God; he freed us from the age-old curse and filled us with holiness; he destroyed death and gave us eternal life." – Benedictus antiphon for the feast of Our Lady's birthday (8 September). Icon in the church of St Anne in Jerusalem, built on the site of Mary's birth.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr