"When they had done everything the Law of the Lord required, they went back to Galilee, to their own town of Nazareth. Meanwhile the child grew to maturity, and he was filled with wisdom; and God’s favour was with him." – Luke 2:39-40, which is part of today's Gospel for the feast of the Holy Family. Stained glass window from St Dominic's, San Francisco.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr