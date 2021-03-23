Guiding the Heart

"Guiding children’s emotions means helping bring it about that what they like coincides with their true good." A new article in the series on the family.

FAMILY LIFE

At the root of personality

I will give them a heart of flesh, that they may keep my ordinances and obey them

The good man out of the good treasure of his heart produces good, and the evil man out of the evil treasure produces evil; for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks

.

Facilitating purification of the heart

Ps

A heart to the measure of Christ’s

J.M. Martin, J. Verdia

Footnotes:

Ez

Lk

Mk

Mk

Catechism of the Catholic Church

Christ is Passing By

Furrow

Critical-Historical Edition of the Way

The Way

Christ is Passing By,

Furrow