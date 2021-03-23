Empty: Francis Celebrates Easter In His Ghost Church

Palm Sunday procession

The Vatican published on March 23 Francis’ Easter calendar. He will preside in St. Peter’s in presence of a very small congregation.Theis cancelled.Cardinal Re, 87, will replace Francis at the Eucharist of thein St Peter's. Until 2020, Francis celebrated this Eucharist with a foot-washing ritual at a prison, detention or refugee centre. Now, that he cannot do this, it seems he has lost interest in that liturgy.Thewill not take place at the Colosseum but will be a Francis one-man-show in front of St. Peter’s without faithful.Due to the lockdown in Italy, thewill start at 7:30 pm. Theblessing will not be from the loggia but inside St Peter's.The Eucharists will be presided at the Table of the Chair, not at the main altar under the Baldachin which has not been used for months.Members of the Diplomatic Corps were informed that their presence is not scheduled.