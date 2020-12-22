Jupiter and Saturn have appeared together for the first time in 800 years | 7NEWS. It's an out of this world event that has remained secret for centuries a Christmas Star lighting up the night sky … More





It's an out of this world event that has remained secret for centuries a Christmas Star lighting up the night sky for the festive season. Jupiter and Saturn have appeared together for the first time in 800 years creating a galactic showcase.



Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video »



Connect with 7NEWS online

Visit »

Facebook » gloria.tv/7NewsAustralia?_fb_noscript=1

Twitter »

Instagram »



7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.



#BreakingNews #Jupiter Jupiter and Saturn have appeared together for the first time in 800 years | 7NEWS.It's an out of this world event that has remained secret for centuries a Christmas Star lighting up the night sky for the festive season. Jupiter and Saturn have appeared together for the first time in 800 years creating a galactic showcase.Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video » youtube.com/…annel/UC5T7D-Dh1eDGtsAFCuwv_Sw Connect with 7NEWS onlineVisit » 7news.com.au Facebook » gloria.tv/7NewsAustralia?_fb_noscript=1Twitter » twitter.com/7NewsAustralia Instagram » instagram.com/accounts/login/ 7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus. #Saturn #7NEWS #7NEWS