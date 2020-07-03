Clicks40
Man Travels Across the Atlantic Ocean by Boat to See His Father During Covid19
An incredible story of faith! When Juan Manuel Ballestero couldn't fly to see his father during the Covid-19 lockdown, he decided to sail... on his own... over 9,000km across the world. EWTN's Colm …More
An incredible story of faith! When Juan Manuel Ballestero couldn't fly to see his father during the Covid-19 lockdown, he decided to sail... on his own... over 9,000km across the world. EWTN's Colm Flynn has the story.