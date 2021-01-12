Democrats Move to Impeach President Trump After Storming of the U.S. Capitol | EWTN News Nightly Since the storming of the Capitol building, Democrats, and even some Republicans have said there … More





Since the storming of the Capitol building, Democrats, and even some Republicans have said there needs to be consequences for President Donald Trump. Today, Republicans blocked passage of a resolution for the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment, and declare the president unfit to serve. However, Democrats in the House now have enough votes to impeach President Trump. In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "As our next step, we will move forward with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor. The President's threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action." The impeachment bill will reference the president's statements about his election defeat, his attempt to pressure Georgia officials to "find" him more votes, and his urging on supporters before they stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. Correspondent, Mark Irons reports.