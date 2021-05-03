Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 14,27-31a. Jesus said to his disciples: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give it to you. Do not let … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 14,27-31a.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give it to you. Do not let your hearts be troubled or afraid.

You heard me tell you, 'I am going away and I will come back to you.' If you loved me, you would rejoice that I am going to the Father; for the Father is greater than I.

And now I have told you this before it happens, so that when it happens you may believe.

I will no longer speak much with you, for the ruler of the world is coming. He has no power over me,

but the world must know that I love the Father and that I do just as the Father has commanded me."

Saint John XXIII (1881-1963)

pope

Encyclical "Pacem in Terris" § 164-171 (trans. © Libreria Editrice Vaticana)

"My peace I give to you"

Everyone who has joined the ranks of Christ must be a glowing point of light in the world, a nucleus of love, a leaven of the whole mass (Mt 5:14; 13:33). He will be so in proportion to his degree of spiritual union with God. The world will never be the dwelling place of peace, till peace has found a home in the heart of each and every man, till every man preserves in himself the order ordained by God to be preserved (…) So magnificent, so exalted is this aim that human resources alone, even though inspired by the most praiseworthy good will, cannot hope to achieve it. God himself must come to man's aid with his heavenly assistance, if human society is to bear the closest possible resemblance to the kingdom of God (…)

By his bitter passion and death Christ washed away men's sins, which are the fountainhead of discord, misery and inequality (…) "For He is our peace” (…) And coming, he preached peace to you that were afar off; and peace to them that were nigh" (Eph 2:14 f). The sacred liturgy of these holy days of Easter reechoes the same message: "Our Lord Jesus Christ, after His resurrection stood in the midst of His disciples and said: Peace be upon you, alleluia. The disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord." (Jn 20:19 f) It is Christ, therefore, who brought us peace; Christ who bequeathed it to us: "Peace I leave with you: my peace I give unto you: not as the world gives, do I give unto you."

Let us, then, pray with all fervor for this peace which our divine Redeemer came to bring us. May He banish from the souls of men whatever might endanger peace. May He transform all men into witnesses of truth, justice and brotherly love. May He illumine with His light the minds of rulers (…) Finally, may Christ inflame the desires of all men to break through the barriers which divide them, to strengthen the bonds of mutual love, to learn to understand one another, and to pardon those who have done them wrong. Through His power and inspiration may all peoples welcome each other to their hearts as brothers, and may the peace they long for ever flower and ever reign among them.