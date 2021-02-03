EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, February 2, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden signed three more executive orders Tuesday—less than two weeks into his new administration--aimed … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden signed three more executive orders Tuesday—less than two weeks into his new administration--aimed at immigration. Democrats in Congress pushed ahead with groundwork for approving President Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, with or without Republican votes. Meanwhile, the Vatican announced that six new Saints will be officially recognized in the liturgical calendar. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to tell us more about the new decree and who the six new Saints are. Today marks the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, also observed as the World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life. Sister Mary Richard from Little Sisters of the Poor, joins to tell us about her personal journey. And, with the release of their second album, a band of friars of the Order of Preachers is continuing to spread the Gospel, musically. Fr. Joseph Hagan and Fr. Peter Gautsch from the Hillbilly Thomists join to talk more about the band and their new album, "Living for the Other Side". Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, February 2, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden signed three more executive orders Tuesday—less than two weeks into his new administration--aimed at immigration. Democrats in Congress pushed ahead with groundwork for approving President Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, with or without Republican votes. Meanwhile, the Vatican announced that six new Saints will be officially recognized in the liturgical calendar. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to tell us more about the new decree and who the six new Saints are. Today marks the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, also observed as the World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life. Sister Mary Richard from Little Sisters of the Poor, joins to tell us about her personal journey. And, with the release of their second album, a band of friars of the Order of Preachers is continuing to spread the Gospel, musically. Fr. Joseph Hagan and Fr. Peter Gautsch from the Hillbilly Thomists join to talk more about the band and their new album, "Living for the Other Side". Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly