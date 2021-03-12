EWTN Live - 2021-03-11 - Scott Hahn Dr. Scott Hahn discusses how the future of modern civilization depends on the survival and spread of Christianity. Hosted by Fr. Mitch Pacwa. More

EWTN Live - 2021-03-11 - Scott Hahn



Dr. Scott Hahn discusses how the future of modern civilization depends on the survival and spread of Christianity. Hosted by Fr. Mitch Pacwa.