Pantheon, Paris (France)

The Pantheon, Paris: The reconstructed building, originally a house of worship built to honor the relics of St. Genevieve, was completed in 1790.



It became a meeting place of France's intellectuals and the site of important experiments, such as Foucault's pendulum.



The Pantheon has been the burial grounds for Frenchmen like Voltaire, Victor Hugo, and Alexander Dumas since it was first created.



The incredibly detailed interior and impressive domed exterior provide a proper resting place for France's heroes.