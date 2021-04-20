After Vaccination: “6000% Increase"

“We've seen almost 6000% increased number of miscarriages in the United States alone” since the Covid-19 vaccination program started.
Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties, informed about this in a recent video (sequence below).
Thousands of women around the world report disrupted menstrual cycles after receiving Covid vaccination.
The UK government collected more than 2,200 reports of reproductive disorders after AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines were administrated, including excessive or absent menstrual bleeding, unusual breast pain, delayed menstruation, vaginal haemorrhaging, miscarriages, and stillbirths.
The National Vaccine Information Center (nvic.org) describes many cases like the case of a pregnant physician from California, 40, who received the Pfizer vaccine which turned out to be a “lethal event for the child” who was stillborn 6 days later at 18 weeks.
Tenpenny is fiercely persecuted by the oligarchs for critically examining vaccine evidence. She had to cancel a 2015 lecture tour in Australia after all venues where she was scheduled to speak cancelled the talks after pressure from the regime media. Facebook excluded her in December 2020. Officially, Western regimes consider censorship something "bad."
#newsBhfrnwlzyk
Clicks105
- Report
Social networks
Sherry Tenpenny spoke at this conference together with Bishop Schneider
lifesitenews.com/unmasking-vaccines/
lifesitenews.com/unmasking-vaccines/