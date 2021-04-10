EWTN News Nightly | Friday, April 9, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Queen Elizabeth II announced the death of her beloved husband Friday morning. Historian, author and EWTN broadcaster based … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Queen Elizabeth II announced the death of her beloved husband Friday morning. Historian, author and EWTN broadcaster based in London, Joanna Bogle, who met Prince Philip several times, tells us what he was like and shares some memories of meeting him. In 1961, Queen Elizabeth visited the Vatican with Prince Philip by her side. It was the first time a British Monarch had visited a Pope in almost 40 years. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, takes us through the many visits of Prince Philip to the Vatican. On Friday, the White House announced the formation of a special committee to review possible reforms to the Supreme Court. Director of Policy and Government Affairs at the American Principles Project, Jon Schweppe, joins to discuss what this means exactly. And during her weekly press conference, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shed some light on how Democrats plan to get President Biden's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs bill passed. Finally this evening, Sister Emanuela Edwards from the Missionaries of Divine Revelation joins to discuss the feast day of the Divine Mercy, which is this Sunday, and its significance for Catholics worldwide. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Friday, April 9, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Queen Elizabeth II announced the death of her beloved husband Friday morning. Historian, author and EWTN broadcaster based in London, Joanna Bogle, who met Prince Philip several times, tells us what he was like and shares some memories of meeting him. In 1961, Queen Elizabeth visited the Vatican with Prince Philip by her side. It was the first time a British Monarch had visited a Pope in almost 40 years. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, takes us through the many visits of Prince Philip to the Vatican. On Friday, the White House announced the formation of a special committee to review possible reforms to the Supreme Court. Director of Policy and Government Affairs at the American Principles Project, Jon Schweppe, joins to discuss what this means exactly. And during her weekly press conference, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shed some light on how Democrats plan to get President Biden's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs bill passed. Finally this evening, Sister Emanuela Edwards from the Missionaries of Divine Revelation joins to discuss the feast day of the Divine Mercy, which is this Sunday, and its significance for Catholics worldwide. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly