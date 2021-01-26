Hundreds of Lawmakers Write Letter to Congressional Leaders Defending Hyde Amendment On Capitol Hill, House Republicans are banding together in defense of the unborn. Two hundred GOP lawmakers … More





On Capitol Hill, House Republicans are banding together in defense of the unborn. Two hundred GOP lawmakers sent a letter to Congressional leaders of both parties. They want assurances that any government funding bill will include a long standing provision that prohibits taxpayer money from financing abortions. That pro-life provision, the Hyde Amendment, has been supported by Democrats and Republicans alike for over four decades, including now-President Joe Biden, who supported Hyde as recently as 2019. Now, Democrats are pushing for its repeal, which would mean an end to this conscience rights protection for millions of Americans. The president of Americans United for Life, Catherine Glenn Foster, says "the Democrats and our leaders in power must stop listening to the abortion lobby, and must start listening to their constituents." She insists that if President Biden was elected to unify the country, he should safeguard the Hyde Amendment as he did for years as a lawmaker. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Hundreds of Lawmakers Write Letter to Congressional Leaders Defending Hyde AmendmentOn Capitol Hill, House Republicans are banding together in defense of the unborn. Two hundred GOP lawmakers sent a letter to Congressional leaders of both parties. They want assurances that any government funding bill will include a long standing provision that prohibits taxpayer money from financing abortions. That pro-life provision, the Hyde Amendment, has been supported by Democrats and Republicans alike for over four decades, including now-President Joe Biden, who supported Hyde as recently as 2019. Now, Democrats are pushing for its repeal, which would mean an end to this conscience rights protection for millions of Americans. The president of Americans United for Life, Catherine Glenn Foster, says "the Democrats and our leaders in power must stop listening to the abortion lobby, and must start listening to their constituents." She insists that if President Biden was elected to unify the country, he should safeguard the Hyde Amendment as he did for years as a lawmaker. Correspondent Mark Irons reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly