Fr. Angelo Mary Geiger F.I. talks about Our Lady of Victory and the Battle of Lepanto won by the Christian forces against the Ottoman empire in 1571. More than ever we need our Lady to overcome the evil launched against us by both secularists and Islamic fundamentalists. FranciscanFriars