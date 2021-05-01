For Whom? New Trendy Invocations To Joseph’s Litany

Francis added on May 1 seven new invocations to the Litany of St. Joseph which mostly reflect his private pet ideas:
Guardian of the Redeemer,
Servant of Christ
Minister of Health
Help in difficulties
Patron of Refugees
Patron of the Afflicted
Patron of the Poor
Bishops' Conferences can add other invocations which are supposedly "common" in their countries. In reality, the Litany of Joseph - and the litanies in general - have almost entirely fallen out of use in the Novus Ordo Church.
