For Whom? New Trendy Invocations To Joseph’s Litany

Francis added on May 1 seven new invocations to the Litany of St. Joseph which mostly reflect his private pet ideas:Guardian of the Redeemer,Servant of ChristMinister of HealthHelp in difficultiesPatron of RefugeesPatron of the AfflictedPatron of the PoorBishops' Conferences can add other invocations which are supposedly "common" in their countries. In reality, the Litany of Joseph - and the litanies in general - have almost entirely fallen out of use in the Novus Ordo Church.