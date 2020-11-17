Cardinal Pell “Changed” His Views On Hell

Cardinal George Pell told FirstThings.com (November 15) that he used to struggle to reconcile God's love with eternal punishment.For decades, he believed that nearly everyone would be saved, very few would go to hell, and many would need purification in purgatory, although he knew that the Doctors of the Church taught that a majority of the human race is damned.The cardinal was also aware of Christ's warning in Luke 13:24, “Try your hardest to enter by the narrow door, because I tell you, many will try to enter and will not succeed.”He "changed" his views when told by an American bishop that Christ's crucifixion and the priestly activity would be useless, if there were no eternal punishment.Now, Pell says that he was a “sheltered sentimentalist” who ignored the terrible suffering caused by sin, and underestimated "the obduracy of the human will.”He believes that not taking seriously the fact that Christ will judge everyone on the last day is "at the heart of the crisis of faith and morals.”