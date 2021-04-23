Clicks5
Explaining the Faith - Sin and Addiction: How to Beat It. Are you or someone you know struggling with an addiction of any kind? Does sin seem harder and harder to avoid? You are not alone. Father …More
Are you or someone you know struggling with an addiction of any kind? Does sin seem harder and harder to avoid? You are not alone. Father Chris Alar discusses why you have reason for hope and how you can find healing.
Support Our Ministries: thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT
One of the tactics satan is using with his time running out is LOCKDOWNS so that we can not receive the Sacraments, go to Mass, losing our jobs and so on so it might lead us to commit the 7 deadly sins and be enslaved with addiction where it becomes the 'New Normal' and drag our souls to the abyss of hell for eternity....