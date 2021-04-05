AOC a 'full blown nincompoop': Panahi. Sky News host Rita Panahi says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gone “full blown nincompoop” for suggesting the use of the word “surge” when it comes to the crisis … More

Sky News host Rita Panahi says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gone “full blown nincompoop” for suggesting the use of the word “surge” when it comes to the crisis at the border is attempting to invoke a “militaristic frame". “They want to say ‘but what about the surge?’” she told her millions of Instagram followers. “First of all, just gut check, stop. Anyone who's using the term ‘surge’ around you consciously is trying to invoke a militaristic frame. “And that's a problem because this is not a surge, these are children and they are not insurgents and we are not being invaded, which by the way is a white supremacist idea-philosophy, the idea that if another is coming in the population that this is an invasion of who we are.”