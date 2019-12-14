St Joseph with Carmelite Doctors

“Ah, gentle and so loving/ you wake within me, proving/ that you are there in secret, all alone;/ your fragrant breathing stills me/ your grace, your glory fills me/ so tenderly your love becomes my … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr “Ah, gentle and so loving/ you wake within me, proving/ that you are there in secret, all alone;/ your fragrant breathing stills me/ your grace, your glory fills me/ so tenderly your love becomes my own.” – St John of the Cross, whose feast is today (14 Dec). My sermon for today can be read www.tumblr.com/privacy/consent . This painting of St Joseph with St Teresa of Avila and St John of the Cross is from the Stella Maris monastery on Mount Carmel in the Holy Land.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr