TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! UNMASKING THE BIBLICAL FALSE PROPHET’S MESSAGES: APRIL 2021: FALLEN ANGELS BEHIND MODERN “SCIENCE AND HEALTH”

JOIN ME AS I BREAKDOWN TWO DIFFERENT MESSAGES WHEREIN I DISCUSS:WHO IS REALLY BEHIND MODERN SCIENCE AND HEALTHTHE ANTICHRIST TO UNITE “CHARISMATICS” AROUND THE WORLDHOW NOT HAVING “UNITY” WILL LEAD TO BAD HEATH?CREMATION WILL BE NEW AGE DOGMA“HEALTH AND HEALING” THROUGH ENERGY?THE FALLEN ANGELS WILL SHOW HUMANITY THAT THE BEAST SYSTEM IS THE ONLY WAY TO LIVE IN NEW WORLDOLD BARRIERS TO THEIR “SHARING AND FREEDOM” PROGRAM MUST BE “DISCARDED” (KILLED?)NEW AGE SAVE THE PLANET ROUTINEOLD WAY OF GOVERNANCE WILL FOLD (INTO GLOBALISM)