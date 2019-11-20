Extraordinary Witness To Transsubstantiation - By Three Nuns

A deacon spilled the Precious Blood on the carpet. He put as required a purificator on the place. After Mass he went to the sacristy to get water and additional Cloth purificators to clean up. Then, … More

A deacon spilled the Precious Blood on the carpet. He put as required a purificator on the place. After Mass he went to the sacristy to get water and additional Cloth purificators to clean up. Then, there happened this.