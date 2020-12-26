"Best of the Best" Provides New Views, Commentary of Shuttle Launches. This video from the Glenn Research Center highlights in stunning, behind-the-scenes imagery the launches of three space shuttle … More

This video from the Glenn Research Center highlights in stunning, behind-the-scenes imagery the launches of three space shuttle missions: STS-114, STS-117, and STS-124. NASA engineers provide commentary as footage from the ground and from the orbiters themselves document in detail the first phase of a mission.