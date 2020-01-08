Court Journalist Relieved That, This Time, Francis Didn’t Attack (Video)

After Francis' attack on a Chinese woman, his court journalist Franca Giansoldati emphasized Francis’ human face during his January 8 general audience (IlMessagero.it, January 8).
Before the audience, Francis greeted those present, among them a Nigerian nun dressed in blue who enthusiastically waved at Francis.
Giansoldati dramatises the scene and points out that, this time, Francis “reacted differently”.
He jokingly said to the nun: “I am afraid, do you bite?” Then he added, “I give you a kiss, but you must stay calm. Don’t bite." Then he hugged and kissed the sister.
