150 Days into the Year of St. Joseph, the Saint Continues to Inspire the Faithful Nationwide

We are now 150 days into a special year dedicated to Saint Joseph, declared last December by Pope Francis. The Holy Father's announcement came 150 years after Pope Pius IX declared St. Joseph the patron of the Universal Church. From Florida to California, Catholic communities around the country are calling on the guidance and intercession of Saint Joseph. This past weekend, on the feast of Saint Joseph the worker, the Diocese of Saint Petersburg, Florida consecrated parishes, schools, ministries and the people of the diocese to St. Joseph. Father Ralph D'Elia from the diocese, says you can place trust in the earthly father of Jesus. Daniel Campbell teaches at St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Denver and says the difficult decisions Joseph made in scripture, leading Mary and Jesus, show complete trust in God and provide proof of a strong prayer life. Many Catholics, including student members of the Knights of Columbus at the University of Notre Dame are entrusting themselves to St. Joseph's care this year, by making a 33 day consecration, which involves short readings and prayers. St. Joseph continues to inspire many faithful around the world and around the country. Correspondent, Mark Irons reports.