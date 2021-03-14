EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-03-11 | FULL EPISODE There’s a growing push for Florida to ban late-term abortions– we speak with Florida State Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, who introduced the Pain-… More





There's a growing push for Florida to ban late-term abortions– we speak with Florida State Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, who introduced the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act in the State Senate, and Anna Higgins, the Florida lobbyist for the Susan B. Anthony List. During this Year of St. Joseph, Father Donald Calloway – author of Consecration to St. Joseph: The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father – tells us how the pro-life movement can lean on the Patron of Families to defend against attacks on life. A prominent abortion activist has hired a young woman who shares fake abortions on Tik-Tok – Catherine Hadro 'Speaks Out'. And we share the powerful story of Royce and Elise Hood, a Catholic couple asking Venerable Fulton Sheen to intercede for their unborn son who is diagnosed with Potter syndrome. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.