Blessed Clara Fey - Feast: May 8

Beatification of Clara Fey from Aachen Cathedral, Germany 5 May 2018



hayusa Holy Mass with the Beatification of Clara Fey, founder of the Sisters of the Poor Child Jesus, from the Cathedral of Aix-la-Chapelle, Aachen, Germany.

Blessed Clara Fey (11 April 1815 – 8 May 1894) was a German Roman Catholic Nun and the founder of the Sisters of the Poor Child Jesus. Her life was dedicated to providing aid to the poor, with particular emphasis on education, first in Aachen and later in the Netherlands.



The decree introducing her cause for beatification was issued in 1958 by Pope Pius XII, at which time she became titled a Servant of God. In 1991, following confirmation of her heroic virtue by Pope John Paul II, she was titled Venerable. Pope Francis confirmed a miraculous healing attributed to her intercession on 4 May 2017. Her beatification was celebrated in Aachen on 5 May 2018.