Clicks2
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-05 - Listening to God Pt. 1 Fr. Mitch Pacwa takes viewer phone calls, emails and social media comments as he begins a new LIVE, interactive …More
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-05 - Listening to God Pt. 1
Fr. Mitch Pacwa takes viewer phone calls, emails and social media comments as he begins a new LIVE, interactive Bible Study focusing on listening to God, discerning His will, and then doing what He asks of us.
Fr. Mitch Pacwa takes viewer phone calls, emails and social media comments as he begins a new LIVE, interactive Bible Study focusing on listening to God, discerning His will, and then doing what He asks of us.