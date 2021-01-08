Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-05 - Listening to God Pt. 1 Fr. Mitch Pacwa takes viewer phone calls, emails and social media comments as he begins a new LIVE, interactive … More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-01-05 - Listening to God Pt. 1



Fr. Mitch Pacwa takes viewer phone calls, emails and social media comments as he begins a new LIVE, interactive Bible Study focusing on listening to God, discerning His will, and then doing what He asks of us.