Our Lady of Guadalupe: from St Luke to St Juan Diego (Dr Taylor Marshall Show #346)

Dr.TaylorMarshall Our Lady of Guadalupe doesn't begin in the 1500s, but in the age of the Apostles. Dr Taylor Marshall traces the history from St Luke, to Gregory the Great, to Columbus and to St … More

Dr.TaylorMarshall Our Lady of Guadalupe doesn't begin in the 1500s, but in the age of the Apostles. Dr Taylor Marshall traces the history from St Luke, to Gregory the Great, to Columbus and to St Juan Diego. This is a sample online class from the History Curriculum at the New Saint Thomas Institute. Enroll and explore here at: newsaintthomas.com