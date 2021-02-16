Clicks5
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 6,1-6.16-18.
Jesus said to his disciples: "Take care not to perform righteous deeds in order that people may see them; otherwise, you will have no recompense from your heavenly Father.
When you give alms, do not blow a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets to win the praise of others. Amen, I say to you, they have received their reward.
But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right is doing,
so that your almsgiving may be secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.
When you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, who love to stand and pray in the synagogues and on street corners so that others may see them. Amen, I say to you, they have received their reward.
But when you pray, go to your inner room, close the door, and pray to your Father in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.
When you fast, do not look gloomy like the hypocrites. They neglect their appearance, so that they may appear to others to be fasting. Amen, I say to you, they have received their reward.
But when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face,
so that you may not appear to be fasting, except to your Father who is hidden. And your Father who sees what is hidden will repay you."
Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB
Saint Leo the Great (?-c.461)
Pope and Doctor of the Church
Fourth sermon for Lent, 1-2 (cf. Select Library of Nicene and Post-Nicene Fathers; SC 49 bis)
“ Behold, now is the acceptable time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Cor 6:2)
“Behold, now is the day of salvation!” For though there are no seasons which are not full of divine blessings, and though access to God's mercy is ever open to us by his grace, yet our minds should now be moved with all the more zeal towards spiritual progress and animated by even more confidence, for the day on which we were redeemed invites us to every kind of spiritual effort. Thus we shall keep the greatest of all mysteries, the sacrament of the Lord's Passover, with purified minds and bodies.
These great mysteries do indeed require from us an unflagging spiritual effort (…) in such a way that we may stand continually in God's sight just as we ought to be found on the feast of Easter itself. But because few have this constancy, and because the stricter observance is relaxed in consideration of the frailty of the flesh (…) Divine Providence has with great beneficence taken care that the discipline of the forty days should heal us and restore the purity of our minds, during which the faults of other times might be redeemed by pious deeds and removed by holy fasting (…). So let us take care to obey the precepts of the Apostle Paul: “Let us cleanse ourselves from every defilement of flesh and spirit” (2 Cor 7:1).
But let our way of living harmonize with our abstinence. For our fast does not consist chiefly of mere abstinence from food, nor does it profit anything to withdraw nourishment from the body, unless the mind is called away from injustice and the tongue restrained from slandering. This is a time of gentleness and long-suffering, of peace and tranquility (…) now, today, when strong-minded souls accustom themselves with determination to forgive faults, pass over insults and forget wrongs (…) All the same, so that this spiritual self-restraint may not be gloomy, let it be holy. No murmurs of complaint should be heard from those who are never without the consolation of holy joys.
Saint Leo the Great (?-c.461)
Pope and Doctor of the Church
Fourth sermon for Lent, 1-2 (cf. Select Library of Nicene and Post-Nicene Fathers; SC 49 bis)
“ Behold, now is the acceptable time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Cor 6:2)
“Behold, now is the day of salvation!” For though there are no seasons which are not full of divine blessings, and though access to God's mercy is ever open to us by his grace, yet our minds should now be moved with all the more zeal towards spiritual progress and animated by even more confidence, for the day on which we were redeemed invites us to every kind of spiritual effort. Thus we shall keep the greatest of all mysteries, the sacrament of the Lord's Passover, with purified minds and bodies.
These great mysteries do indeed require from us an unflagging spiritual effort (…) in such a way that we may stand continually in God's sight just as we ought to be found on the feast of Easter itself. But because few have this constancy, and because the stricter observance is relaxed in consideration of the frailty of the flesh (…) Divine Providence has with great beneficence taken care that the discipline of the forty days should heal us and restore the purity of our minds, during which the faults of other times might be redeemed by pious deeds and removed by holy fasting (…). So let us take care to obey the precepts of the Apostle Paul: “Let us cleanse ourselves from every defilement of flesh and spirit” (2 Cor 7:1).
But let our way of living harmonize with our abstinence. For our fast does not consist chiefly of mere abstinence from food, nor does it profit anything to withdraw nourishment from the body, unless the mind is called away from injustice and the tongue restrained from slandering. This is a time of gentleness and long-suffering, of peace and tranquility (…) now, today, when strong-minded souls accustom themselves with determination to forgive faults, pass over insults and forget wrongs (…) All the same, so that this spiritual self-restraint may not be gloomy, let it be holy. No murmurs of complaint should be heard from those who are never without the consolation of holy joys.
Book of Joel 2,12-18.
Even now, says the LORD, return to me with your whole heart, with fasting, and weeping, and mourning;
Rend your hearts, not your garments, and return to the LORD, your God. For gracious and merciful is he, slow to anger, rich in kindness, and relenting in punishment.
Perhaps he will again relent and leave behind him a blessing, Offerings and libations for the LORD, your God.
Blow the trumpet in Zion! proclaim a fast, call an assembly;
Gather the people, notify the congregation; Assemble the elders, gather the children and the infants at the breast; Let the bridegroom quit his room, and the bride her chamber.
Between the porch and the altar let the priests, the ministers of the LORD, weep, And say, "Spare, O LORD, your people, and make not your heritage a reproach, with the nations ruling over them! Why should they say among the peoples, 'Where is their God?'"
Then the LORD was stirred to concern for his land and took pity on his people.
Psalms 51(50),3-4.5-6ab.12-13.14.17.
Have mercy on me, O God, in your goodness;
in the greatness of your compassion wipe out my offense.
Thoroughly wash me from my guilt
and of my sin cleanse me.
For I acknowledge my offense,
and my sin is before me always:
"Against you only have I sinned,
and done what is evil in your sight."
A clean heart create for me, O God,
and a steadfast spirit renew within me.
Cast me not out from your presence,
and your Holy Spirit take not from me.
Give me back the joy of your salvation,
and a willing spirit sustain in me.
O Lord, open my lips,
and my mouth shall proclaim your praise.
Second Letter to the Corinthians 5,20-21.6,1-2.
Brothers and sisters: We are ambassadors for Christ, as if God were appealing through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.
For our sake he made him to be sin who did not know sin, so that we might become the righteousness of God in him.
Working together, then, we appeal to you not to receive the grace of God in vain.
For he says: "In an acceptable time I heard you, and on the day of salvation I helped you." Behold, now is a very acceptable time; behold, now is the day of salvation.
