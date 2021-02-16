Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 6,1-6.16-18. Jesus said to his disciples: "Take care not to perform righteous deeds in order that people may see them; otherwise, you will have … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 6,1-6.16-18.

Jesus said to his disciples: "Take care not to perform righteous deeds in order that people may see them; otherwise, you will have no recompense from your heavenly Father.

When you give alms, do not blow a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets to win the praise of others. Amen, I say to you, they have received their reward.

But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right is doing,

so that your almsgiving may be secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.

When you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, who love to stand and pray in the synagogues and on street corners so that others may see them. Amen, I say to you, they have received their reward.

But when you pray, go to your inner room, close the door, and pray to your Father in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.

When you fast, do not look gloomy like the hypocrites. They neglect their appearance, so that they may appear to others to be fasting. Amen, I say to you, they have received their reward.

But when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face,

so that you may not appear to be fasting, except to your Father who is hidden. And your Father who sees what is hidden will repay you."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Leo the Great (?-c.461)

Pope and Doctor of the Church

Fourth sermon for Lent, 1-2 (cf. Select Library of Nicene and Post-Nicene Fathers; SC 49 bis)

“ Behold, now is the acceptable time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Cor 6:2)

“Behold, now is the day of salvation!” For though there are no seasons which are not full of divine blessings, and though access to God's mercy is ever open to us by his grace, yet our minds should now be moved with all the more zeal towards spiritual progress and animated by even more confidence, for the day on which we were redeemed invites us to every kind of spiritual effort. Thus we shall keep the greatest of all mysteries, the sacrament of the Lord's Passover, with purified minds and bodies.

These great mysteries do indeed require from us an unflagging spiritual effort (…) in such a way that we may stand continually in God's sight just as we ought to be found on the feast of Easter itself. But because few have this constancy, and because the stricter observance is relaxed in consideration of the frailty of the flesh (…) Divine Providence has with great beneficence taken care that the discipline of the forty days should heal us and restore the purity of our minds, during which the faults of other times might be redeemed by pious deeds and removed by holy fasting (…). So let us take care to obey the precepts of the Apostle Paul: “Let us cleanse ourselves from every defilement of flesh and spirit” (2 Cor 7:1).

But let our way of living harmonize with our abstinence. For our fast does not consist chiefly of mere abstinence from food, nor does it profit anything to withdraw nourishment from the body, unless the mind is called away from injustice and the tongue restrained from slandering. This is a time of gentleness and long-suffering, of peace and tranquility (…) now, today, when strong-minded souls accustom themselves with determination to forgive faults, pass over insults and forget wrongs (…) All the same, so that this spiritual self-restraint may not be gloomy, let it be holy. No murmurs of complaint should be heard from those who are never without the consolation of holy joys.